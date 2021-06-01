Eastman to develop recycled packaging options for LVMH
Jun. 01, 2021 3:57 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN), LVMHFLVMUYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (EMN +3.7%) touches an all-time high after French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) chooses the company to develop packaging through its molecular recycling technologies.
- In the first such partnership in luxury beauty for the new Eastman material, LVMH says it will introduce Eastman's Cristal Renew copolyester for its Dior Addict Lip Maximizer packaging that hits shelves this summer.
- Eastman says its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies produce resins from mixed waste plastic rather than fossil-based feedstocks, giving new life to waste plastic and reducing greenhouse gas emissions relative to traditional production.
- LVMH says the collaboration with Eastman marks a critical milestone towards progressively eliminating fossil fuel-based plastics from its packaging.
- Goldman Sachs recently upgraded Eastman to Buy, noting the company hit $1B in free cash flow in 2020 and expects to achieve a similar level in 2021.