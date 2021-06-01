Zoom stock dips, then rises after Q1 beat and raise
Jun. 01, 2021 4:15 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares slide then turn higher, +3.2% post-market after the work-from-home stock darling reports stronger than expected Q1 results and raises its full-year guidance.
- For Q1, sales were up 191% Y/Y to $956.24M and adjusted EPS was $1.32, which is $0.34 ahead of consensus.
- Customers with more than 10 employees increased 87% to 497,000 vs. the 485,280 estimate.
- Cash from operating activities totaled $533.3M with FCF of $454.2M.
- For Q2, Zoom forecasts revenue of $985-990M (consensus: $941.6M) and adjusted EPS of $1.14-1.15 (consensus: $0.94).
- The full-year guidance now stands at revenue of $3.98-3.99B (prior: $3.76-3.78B; consensus: $3.82B) and adjusted EPS of $4.56-4.61 (prior: $3.59-3.65; consensus: $3.77).
