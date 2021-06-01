Sandbridge X2 gets NYSE notice over delay in filing quarterly report

Jun. 01, 2021 4:39 PM ETSandbridge X2 Corp. (SBII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Sandbridge X2 (SBII) received a non compliance notice from the NYSE for continued listing on the exchange after the company failed to file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, with the SEC.
  • The company noted that it was carrying out a final analysis of changes to the accounting treatment of its warrants and would file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.
  • The company has been provided six months from May 24 to file the report and regain compliance; if it fails to meet the deadline, it would be granted additional six months extension to regain compliance.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.