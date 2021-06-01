Sandbridge X2 gets NYSE notice over delay in filing quarterly report
Jun. 01, 2021 4:39 PM ETSandbridge X2 Corp. (SBII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sandbridge X2 (SBII) received a non compliance notice from the NYSE for continued listing on the exchange after the company failed to file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, with the SEC.
- The company noted that it was carrying out a final analysis of changes to the accounting treatment of its warrants and would file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.
- The company has been provided six months from May 24 to file the report and regain compliance; if it fails to meet the deadline, it would be granted additional six months extension to regain compliance.
- Source: Press Release