Avantor expands bioproduction footprint in China with RIM Bio acquisition

Jun. 01, 2021 4:25 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)AVTRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced the acquisition of RIM Bio, a China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing applications. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • RIM Bio will be Avantor’s first single-use production plant in the AMEA region adding to its existing single-use manufacturing network in the Americas and Europe, the company said.
  • “RIM serves as an anchor for us to build our presence in this key region, as we better position Avantor to capture long-term opportunities in the growing, global Bioproduction space," noted Dr. Ger Brophy, executive vice president, Biopharma Production at Avantor.
  • In December 2019, Avantor unveiled an innovation and customer support center in Shanghai, China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.