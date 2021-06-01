Avantor expands bioproduction footprint in China with RIM Bio acquisition
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced the acquisition of RIM Bio, a China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing applications. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- RIM Bio will be Avantor’s first single-use production plant in the AMEA region adding to its existing single-use manufacturing network in the Americas and Europe, the company said.
- “RIM serves as an anchor for us to build our presence in this key region, as we better position Avantor to capture long-term opportunities in the growing, global Bioproduction space," noted Dr. Ger Brophy, executive vice president, Biopharma Production at Avantor.
- In December 2019, Avantor unveiled an innovation and customer support center in Shanghai, China.