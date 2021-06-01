Medallia stock gains after upside sales, forecasts offset profit miss
Jun. 01, 2021
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is trading up 3.2% after upside guidance offset the mixed Q1 results.
- For the first quarter, Medallia reported upside revenue of $131.4M (+17% Y/Y) and adjusted loss per share of $0.08, one cent worse than expected.
- Subscription revenue was up 19% to $106.1M.
- “I’m pleased with our performance in Q1. In addition to record subscription revenue we had our highest number of quarterly go-lives ever, as we added more new enterprise and mid-market customers,” says Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia. “We have more sales capacity and more product than at any other time in our history and more industry analysts validating our innovation leadership. We have strong geographic and vertical end-markets and more mature and effective alliances. Following record attendance at our Experience 21 conference we are focused on execution for the rest of the year and we see an opportunity to accelerate our subscription growth.”
- The Q2 forecast includes revenue of $137-139M (consensus: $135.28M) and subscription sales of $113-114M.
- For the year, the company forecasts $566-570M in revenue (consensus: $564.68M) and subscription revenue of $467-471M.
