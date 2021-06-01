Post Holdings buys cereal business from TreeHouse Foods for $85M

Jun. 01, 2021
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) strikes a deal to acquire the ready-to-eat cereal business of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) for $85M.
  • The company says the acquisition includes two TreeHouse facilities located in Lancaster, Ohio and Sparks, Nevada, as well as a research and development facility located in Sauget, Illinois and inventory valued at approximately $30M.
  • Post plans to report the financial results of the acquired RTE cereal business in its Consumer Brands segment. The addition is expected to be modestly dilutive to Post's adjusted EBITDA for FY21 and accretive in FY22.
  
