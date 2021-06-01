National Health Investors invests $40.3M for Brookhaven Hospital acquisition
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announces that it has invested $40.3M for the acquisition of Brookhaven Hospital, a specialty behavioral health hospital in Tulsa.
- Brookhaven Hospital is a 64-bed hospital that specializes in treating patients that have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
- The hospital is leased to Vizion Health, a growing operator of behavioral health hospitals.
- The lease has a 15-year maturity with two 5-year renewal options and an initial lease rate of 8.5% plus annual fixed escalators.
- NHI also provided a $20M corporate loan to Vizion to finance its acquisition of the assets and operations of Brookhaven NeuroNetwork.