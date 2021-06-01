National Health Investors invests $40.3M for Brookhaven Hospital acquisition

  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announces that it has invested $40.3M for the acquisition of Brookhaven Hospital, a specialty behavioral health hospital in Tulsa.
  • Brookhaven Hospital is a 64-bed hospital that specializes in treating patients that have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
  • The hospital is leased to Vizion Health, a growing operator of behavioral health hospitals.
  • The lease has a 15-year maturity with two 5-year renewal options and an initial lease rate of 8.5% plus annual fixed escalators.
  • NHI also provided a $20M corporate loan to Vizion to finance its acquisition of the assets and operations of Brookhaven NeuroNetwork.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.