ICF secures $34M research contract from NASA

Jun. 01, 2021 5:38 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • NASA has awarded a contract worth up to $34M to ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) to provide technical and administrative services to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, or USGCRP, National Coordination Office.
  • The contract includes an $8M indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity component and has five-year term, including a one-year base and four, one-year option periods.
  • ICF will support USGCRP efforts to integrate and coordinate research, assessments, education and communications across USGCRP's 13 participating departments and agencies.
  • ICFI closed +3.82% to $91.26
  • Source: Press Release
