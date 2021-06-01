ICF secures $34M research contract from NASA
Jun. 01, 2021 5:38 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NASA has awarded a contract worth up to $34M to ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) to provide technical and administrative services to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, or USGCRP, National Coordination Office.
- The contract includes an $8M indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity component and has five-year term, including a one-year base and four, one-year option periods.
- ICF will support USGCRP efforts to integrate and coordinate research, assessments, education and communications across USGCRP's 13 participating departments and agencies.
- ICFI closed +3.82% to $91.26
- Source: Press Release