HP Enterprise falls 2% after beat amid lackluster profit forecast

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is 2.1% lower postmarket after its fiscal Q2 earnings report beat expectations but contained a lackluster forecast for current-quarter profitability.
  • Revenues rose by 11% - up 9% adjusting for currency - to $6.7B, and saw better than normal sequential seasonality.
  • Annualized revenue run rate was $678M, up 30% year-over-year.
  • Meanwhile, non-GAAP EPS rose 70% to $0.46, beating expectations and its own outlook.
  • Free cash flow was $368M, up $770M year-over-year.
  • But the midpoint of its estimate for current-quarter EPS ($0.38-$0.44) fell below consensus for $0.43.
  • “We are strengthening our core compute and storage businesses, doubling down in our growth Intelligent Edge and HPC businesses and accelerating our pivot to as-a-service, while also advancing our cloud-first innovation agenda to become the edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service choice for our customers and partners," says CEO Antonio Neri.
  • Revenue by segment: Intelligent Edge, $799M (up 20%); High Performance Compute and Mission Critical Systems, $685M (up 13%); Compute, $3B (up 12%); Storage, $1.1B (up 5%); Financial Services, $839M (up 1%).
