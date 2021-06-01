BlackRock TCP Capital announces key role transitions as co-founder Howard Levkowitz retires
Jun. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETTCPCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announces that Howard Levkowitz, a co-founder will be retiring from his role as CEO on August 5, 2021 and as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors on September 30, 2021.
- Rajneesh Vig will succeed Levkowitz as Chairman and CEO.
- He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry; joined TCP in 2006 and served as President and COO since its IPO in 2012.
- He is currently Co-Head and Investment Committee Chair of BlackRock’s US Private Capital team.
- Phil Tseng will assume the roles of President and COO.
- He joined in 2004 and was as a managing partner prior to the BlackRock acquisition and currently serves with Rajneesh as Co-Head of US Private Capital.
- Press Release