BlackRock TCP Capital announces key role transitions as co-founder Howard Levkowitz retires

Jun. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETTCPCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announces that Howard Levkowitz, a co-founder will be retiring from his role as CEO on August 5, 2021 and as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors on September 30, 2021.
  • Rajneesh Vig will succeed Levkowitz as Chairman and CEO.
  • He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry; joined TCP in 2006 and served as President and COO since its IPO in 2012.
  • He is currently Co-Head and Investment Committee Chair of BlackRock’s US Private Capital team.
  • Phil Tseng will assume the roles of President and COO.
  • He joined in 2004 and was as a managing partner prior to the BlackRock acquisition and currently serves with Rajneesh as Co-Head of US Private Capital.
  • Press Release
