BHP says Chile mine operations normal despite striking remote workers
Jun. 01, 2021 5:57 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP says operations are normal at its Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile despite a strike by ~200 off-site control staff who walked off the job on Thursday after failing to reach agreement on a labor contract.
- A separate union of workers at the Spence mine are entering a final round of talks this week in a bid to stave off its own strike after rejecting the company's contract offer, Reuters reports.
- The much larger union of on-site workers at Escondida - the world's largest copper mine - also will begin collective bargaining for a new contract in the coming weeks, and have said they are bracing for a strike.
