BHP says Chile mine operations normal despite striking remote workers

Jun. 01, 2021 5:57 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP says operations are normal at its Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile despite a strike by ~200 off-site control staff who walked off the job on Thursday after failing to reach agreement on a labor contract.
  • A separate union of workers at the Spence mine are entering a final round of talks this week in a bid to stave off its own strike after rejecting the company's contract offer, Reuters reports.
  • The much larger union of on-site workers at Escondida - the world's largest copper mine - also will begin collective bargaining for a new contract in the coming weeks, and have said they are bracing for a strike.
  • BHP is "a sound company with strong fundamentals," and its valuations are not excessive, Anna Sokolidou writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.