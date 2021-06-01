PSEG retires its last remaining coal-fired power plant, continuing U.S. trend

  • Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) says it retired the last remaining coal-fired power plant in PSEG Power's generation fleet, Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit 3 in Connecticut.
  • The 400 MW plant operated only during times of peak energy demand, such as extreme heat or cold, but Unit 3 was scheduled for retirement with the opening of the Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit 5 natural gas power plant in June 2019
  • But after operating for just two days in two years, Unit 3 ran for nearly two uninterrupted months to supply additional power to the grid during a stretch of unusually cold weather in January and February 2021.
  • PSEG says it is working to sell Unit 5 and its remaining mostly natural gas-fired fossil fuel assets by the end of 2021.
  • U.S. coal-fired power generation capacity has been declining steadily as utilities retire coal-fired units in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; 9.2 GW and 14.2 GW of coal-fired generation retired in 2020 and 2019, respectively, and another 3.2 GW is expected to retire in 2021 followed by 4.9 GW in 2022, according to S&P Global data.
  • PSEG's dividend looks reasonably sustainable at current levels and is easily covered by cash flow, but shares are a bit richly valued compared with peers, Power Hedge writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
