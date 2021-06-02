Delta 9 partner Oceanic Releaf opens five new retail cannabis store in Newfoundland
Jun. 02, 2021 12:07 AM ETDelta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DLTNF)LCR, DLTNFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Delta 9 Cannabis' (OTCQX:DLTNF) strategic partner Oceanic Releaf has been granted five new cannabis retail store licences in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
- Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanics’ production facility operations, existing retail store, and retail store expansion plans and has a 20-year supply agreement with Oceanic and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
- The Strategic Cooperation Agreement provides a variety of services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, marketing services to develop the Oceanic brand and other services supporting the acquisition of Oceanic’s Health Canada license.
- The provincial agency announced earlier this year their plans for adding up to 16 new retail cannabis locations to its current count of 30.