SCWorx promotes Tim Hannibal to CEO; regains Nasdaq compliance

Jun. 02, 2021 12:19 AM ETSCWorx Corp. (WORX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) rose 10.8% after-hours in reaction to the announcement that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements regarding annual stockholder meetings and periodic reporting.
  • At this time, all deficiencies of which the Company has been notified have been rectified, and Nasdaq considers these matters closed.
  • As such, SCWorx’s common stock continues to be listed and trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “WORX”.
  • In addition, the Board of Directors have promoted Tim Hannibal, the Company’s President and COO, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.
  • Mr. Hannibal originally joined WORX as Chief Revenue Officer in late 2016. Prior to SCWorx, he was Founder, President and CEO of a Software-as-a-Service company, VaultLogix, for 13 years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.