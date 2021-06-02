SCWorx promotes Tim Hannibal to CEO; regains Nasdaq compliance
Jun. 02, 2021 12:19 AM ETSCWorx Corp. (WORX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) rose 10.8% after-hours in reaction to the announcement that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements regarding annual stockholder meetings and periodic reporting.
- At this time, all deficiencies of which the Company has been notified have been rectified, and Nasdaq considers these matters closed.
- As such, SCWorx’s common stock continues to be listed and trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “WORX”.
- In addition, the Board of Directors have promoted Tim Hannibal, the Company’s President and COO, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.
- Mr. Hannibal originally joined WORX as Chief Revenue Officer in late 2016. Prior to SCWorx, he was Founder, President and CEO of a Software-as-a-Service company, VaultLogix, for 13 years.