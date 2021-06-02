Amazon sets Prime Day shopping event for June 21-22
Jun. 02, 2021
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has set its annual Prime Day shopping event for June 21-22.
- That's a bit of a return to normalcy with a summer slot compared to last year's pandemic delay, which pushed the event to mid-October as its supply chain, logistics and fulfillment were strained.
- The company is promising "over 2 million deals" across every category in its push to draw new subscribers to its Amazon Prime offering. And as has become typical, it's offering promos on the days leading up to the event.
- The official start is June 21 at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (3 a.m. ET) and runs through June 22 (a full 48 hours) for the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.
- And Amazon is still postponing this year's Prime Day in India and Canada because of COVID-19 spread there.