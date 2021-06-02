Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Australia's GDP +1.8% in Q1

Jun. 02, 2021 1:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan +0.39%. Shares edged higher amid gain in shares of carmakers and hospitality sector.
  • China -0.65%.
  • Hong Kong -0.50%.
  • Australia +0.92%. Australian economy expanded 1.8% in Q1 2021 compared to expectations of 1.5% gain, prior +3.2%.
  • On annual terms, GDP rose 1.1% vs. forecast of +0.6%, prior -1.1%.
  • Household spending rose 1.2% Q/Q; while government consumption slid 0.5%
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones 0.13% to 34,575.31, S&P 500 lost 0.05% to 4,202.04 and Nasdaq ticked down 0.09% to 13,736.48.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.26% to $70.43/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.22% to $67.87/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures were muted. Dow Jones -0.01%; S&P 500 -0.03%; Nasdaq -0.06%.
