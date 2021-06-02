NESR bags contracts worth $150M from international oil companies in the MENA region

  • National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) has won multiple contract awards with major international oil companies for Integrated Rigless Services and Drilling and Completion Fluids in the MENA region.
  • The contract worth up to $150M will be executed over the next three years.
  • Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of NESR said, "Both these contracts are significant, with the Rigless Services award a step up from our traditional single service line operation to now multiple service line offerings in the country and the Completion Fluids award a further expansion of our Drilling Fluids business and a first for us in that geography."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.