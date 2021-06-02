NESR bags contracts worth $150M from international oil companies in the MENA region
Jun. 02, 2021 5:51 AM ETNational Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)NESRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) has won multiple contract awards with major international oil companies for Integrated Rigless Services and Drilling and Completion Fluids in the MENA region.
- The contract worth up to $150M will be executed over the next three years.
- Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of NESR said, "Both these contracts are significant, with the Rigless Services award a step up from our traditional single service line operation to now multiple service line offerings in the country and the Completion Fluids award a further expansion of our Drilling Fluids business and a first for us in that geography."