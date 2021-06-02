Etsy to acquire global fashion resale marketplace Depop for $1.625B
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to acquire Depop, a privately-held, community-led, and purpose-driven marketplace for unique fashion for total consideration of $1.625B in cash, subject to certain adjustments for Depop's working capital, transaction expenses, cash and indebtedness, and certain deferred and unvested equity for Depop management and employees.
- The transaction, extends market opportunity to the large and rapidly growing resale sector serving the Gen Z. audience; aligns with Etsy mission, strategy and values.
- Depop's 2020 gross merchandise sales (GMS) and revenue were ~$650 million and $70 million, respectively, each increasing over 100% year-over-year; the GMS grew at a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 80% from 2017-2020.
- The deal is anticipated to close during the third quarter of 2021 and is expected to be accretive to Etsy's top line growth rate and modestly dilutive to Etsy's adjusted EBITDA margin.
- Following the close of this transaction, Etsy will operate three highly differentiated, non-commoditized and loved ecommerce brands: Etsy, Reverb, and Depop; further the marketplaces will operate independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in areas such as product, marketing, technology, and customer support.
- Pursuant to the transaction, Depop will continue to be headquartered in London, England and operate as a standalone marketplace run by its existing leadership team.
- Company to host investor conference call at 8:30 am ET.