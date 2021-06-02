Elbit Systems wins $80M contract to supply AI-powered electro-optical systems
Jun. 02, 2021 6:17 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)ESLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won a four-year contract worth ~$80M by a country in Asia-Pacific to supply SPECTRO XR multi-spectral electro-optic systems for maritime forces.
- SPECTRO XR is a multi-spectral long-range EO system that provides naval, air and land forces with enhanced intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capabilities, in both day and night and under low visibility conditions, such as fog, humidity, smoke, haze and dust.
- Oren Sabag, Co-General Manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW, commented: "We see a growing demand for the SPECTRO XR system as Naval and Air Forces increasingly seek advanced ISTAR solutions with the unique capacity to maintain superior terrain dominance even in challenging visibility conditions."