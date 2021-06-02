Dow Jones, Nasdaq little changed as traders look for direction
Jun. 02, 2021 6:20 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQAMCBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor14 Comments
- U.S. stock futures were muted again overnight following a flat session for Wall Street on Tuesday. The "sit tight" mentality is being reflected in the broader market as traders continue to ponder inflation risks, rebounding consumer demand, supply bottlenecks and red-hot manufacturing. Some other catalysts might be seen in the coming sessions, when the Labor Department releases its jobs report on Friday, before a high-profile FOMC meeting set for in mid-June.
- "Yes, inflation will overshoot in the short term but the Fed is cognizant of that risk and they are looking at a dual target of full employment and inflation," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. "So that has made investors less concerned potentially about the pace of Fed tapering this year, focusing more on the pace of reopening this year and leaving that concern about tapering for next year or beyond."
- On the economic calendar: Investors will be eyeing the Fed's Beige Book this afternoon. The report offers a view on how businesses are faring and current industry conditions, such as an overheating economy or inflationary pressures. This book is produced roughly two weeks before the Fed meets to set monetary policy, which is the single most influential event for the markets.
- It's not quiet everywhere... The meme trade is back in full force as the retail bros return to pumping stocks via WSB/Reddit. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is taking big swings this time around, with the stock up another 33% premarket to nearly $43, following a 23% advance on Tuesday. The stock is even up 200% in the last week, giving some big gains to those who got in early on the swarm. Many are moving in and out of the stock at a quicker pace, like Mudrick Capital, which offloaded 8.5M shares on Tuesday just hours after it acquired them.