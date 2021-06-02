Bite Acquisition receives NYSE listing non-compliance notice
Jun. 02, 2021 6:26 AM ETBite Acquisition Corp. (BITE)BITE, BITE.UBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bite Acquisition (NYSE:BITE) receives NYSE notice due to a delay in filing its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with SEC.
- On April 12, the SEC issued a statement clarifying the accounting guidance for warrants with terms that are common for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, which resulted in the company's delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31 and filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline.
- The company expects to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC on or about June 3, and is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing requirements.