Tyson Foods elevates COO Donnie King to replace current CEO
Jun. 02, 2021 7:06 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says Chief Operating Officer Donnie King is the new Chief Executive Officer in a move that becomes effective immediately.
- The company says current CEO Dean Banks is leaving the company and board for personal reasons. Banks states that stepping down and concentrating on his family is the right decision at the time.
- In King, Tyson has a CEO with more than 36 years of experience in the protein business, who has held a variety of executive leadership positions all across Tyson. He has also provided executive oversight of other important areas, such as food safety and quality assurance, health and safety, continuous improvement, engineering, and supply chain.
- Shares of Tyson Foods are down 0.38% premarket to $79.80.
- Read more about the CEO development