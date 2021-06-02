Weatherford to relist on Nasdaq as prospects improve
Jun. 02, 2021 7:15 AM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTLF) will be relisted on the Nasdaq market starting today, in a sign of the recovery in the oil industry; its new ticker will be WFRD.
- Weatherford once was the fourth largest oilfield services company before crude prices plunged in 2015; the company struggled thereafter, amassed $8.3B in debt and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.
- The COVID-19 pandemic smacked demand for oil and gas, forcing the company to cut costs and reduce headcount.
- But "we've got a lot more stability now, and this really marks what we're referring to as the next chapter for Weatherford," Girish Saligram, who became President and CEO in October, tells WSJ.
- Weatherford's market valuation on June 1 a year ago was $143M; its current market cap totals $870M.