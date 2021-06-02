UWM Holdings stock drops after Credit Suisse downgrades to Neutral
Jun. 02, 2021
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock falls 2.9% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter downgrades the stock to Neutral from Outperform as its positives are already priced in.
- Positives include: attractive capital return (4.5% dividend and share repurchases), signs of stabilization in wholesale GOS (gain on sale) margins, an attractive relative cost to originate, which should help in the current environment, Harter writes.
- Increases price target to $8.50 from $8 due to increased confidence on the stabilization of wholesale GOS margins and capital return.
- Sees better risk-adjusted return potential in Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) when wholesale GOS margins improve.
- In the past year, HMPT's total return lags more than UWMC and RKT against the S&P 500 as seen in chart below.
