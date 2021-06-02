AMC reaches out to retail investors with free popcorn; stock pops premarket
Jun. 02, 2021 7:42 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), CNK, IMAXIMAX, CNK, AMCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor42 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) continues its climb this week, with shares jumping again before the bell.
- This morning, the company announces AMC Investor Connect for retail investors to receive "special offers" and company updates.
- The company says more than 3.2M individual investors held shares in AMC as of March 11, more than 80% of shares outstanding.
- Also in the sector, Goldman Sachs is downgrading Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Sell, saying that a strong box office recovery is already reflected in the valuation of both stocks.
- AMC is up 20% premarket, looking for its first close above $40. Cinemark is down 3% and IMAX is off 4%.
- Yesterday, AMC shares jumped, even as Mudrick Capital raised eyebrows, quickly dumping the stake it took at the start of the day, telling clients the shares were overvalued.
- Goldman is cutting Cinemark and IMAX down one notch from Neutral and is below consensus on earnings on both stocks.
- It sees the domestic box office at $5.4B in 2021, $8.2B in 2022 and $8.4B in 2023, well below the $11.4B in 2019.
- "Although there's been a secular decline in movie-going, attendance declines are happening at a very slow place, declining 1.4% CAGR from the 2002 attendance peak to 2019," analyst Michael Ng writes in a note. "In fact, the box office has grown at 1.3% CAGR over that same time period as increased ticket prices has more than offset attendance declines."
- "That said, we believe the closures of theaters during the pandemic may have accelerated the secular decline in attendance, hamstringing the box office back to pre-pandemic levels."
- Streaming subscription spending will be more durable after the pandemic, Ng says.
- In addition, studios are leaning on home video more, with windows declining.
- "The theatrical window has been steadily compressing from over 4 months a decade ago to 2.7 months (estimated) in 2019," he adds. "In 2022, most agreements between exhibitors and studios will reduce the window further to 45 days."
- Cinemark priced a $765M notes offering this morning.