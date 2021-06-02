Scotiabank upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse on International Banking outlook
Jun. 02, 2021
- Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, to Neutral from Underperform as its International Banking ("IB") business continues to "grind higher" towards management's targeted C$500M quarterly earnings target.
- The bank's provision for credit loss outlook also improves coming out of Q2.
- "We believe that the bank's outsized discount vs. peers fully captures a slower recovery in IB, a business that provides upside torque from an improving macroeconomic backdrop with a further benefit from execution on expense management, which was clearly evident in Q2," Rizvanovic writes in a note to clients.
- Yesterday, Scotiabank reported fiscal Q2 earnings that beat on EPS but missed on revenue.
- Although SA contributor Daniel Schönberger rates BNS Neutral, he sees the 4.6% dividend yield as tempting.