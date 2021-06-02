Scotiabank upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse on International Banking outlook

Jun. 02, 2021 7:33 AM ETBNSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, to Neutral from Underperform as its International Banking ("IB") business continues to "grind higher" towards management's targeted C$500M quarterly earnings target.
  • The bank's provision for credit loss outlook also improves coming out of Q2.
  • "We believe that the bank's outsized discount vs. peers fully captures a slower recovery in IB, a business that provides upside torque from an improving macroeconomic backdrop with a further benefit from execution on expense management, which was clearly evident in Q2," Rizvanovic writes in a note to clients.
  • Yesterday, Scotiabank reported fiscal Q2 earnings that beat on EPS but missed on revenue.
  • Although SA contributor Daniel Schönberger rates BNS Neutral, he sees the 4.6% dividend yield as tempting.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.