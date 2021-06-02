Israel claims probable link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis in young men
Jun. 02, 2021 By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Israel’s Health Ministry has found a small number of heart inflammation cases in young men who received Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports.
- Two hundred and seventy five cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel between December 2020 and May 2021 in more than 5M vaccinated people.
- Most of the people who experienced such health condition spent no more than four days in the hospital and 95% of the cases were mild, according to the study.
- The study found "there is a probable link between receiving the second dose (of Pfizer) vaccine and the appearance of myocarditis among men aged 16 to 30," it said in a statement.
- According to the findings, such a link was observed more among men aged 16 to 19 than in other age groups.
- Pfizer said that it is aware of the Israeli observations, noting that no causal link to its vaccine has been established.
- Israel has kept on hold the decision to make its 12- to 15-year-old population eligible for the vaccines, pending the Health Ministry report. A ministry committee has approved vaccinating the adolescents, a senior official said.
- Myocarditis cases, particularly in adolescents and young adults following the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine, are also being investigated in the U.S.
- Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended to further review these cases of heart inflammation. It’s still not clear why the two vaccines, which both rely on mRNA technology, might heighten the risk.