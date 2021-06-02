Energizer Holdings hikes battery prices to offset higher costs
Jun. 02, 2021 7:35 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) says it plans to fire off broad-based price increases across its global battery business.
- The price increases will be phased in throughout FY22 and include the company's alkaline, lithium, carbon zinc and rechargeable products.
- Energizer says the price hikes are necessary to offset significant cost inflation, such as commodities, freight and labor.
- Energizer anticipates realizing the full benefit of price actions in the back half of FY22.
- Energized backs its prior full-year guidance for sales growth of 5% to 7%, EPS of $3.30 to $3.50 and adjusted free cash flow at the low-end of previously stated range of $325M to $350M.
- Source: Press Release
