Energizer Holdings hikes battery prices to offset higher costs

Jun. 02, 2021 7:35 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) says it plans to fire off broad-based price increases across its global battery business.
  • The price increases will be phased in throughout FY22 and include the company's alkaline, lithium, carbon zinc and rechargeable products.
  • Energizer says the price hikes are necessary to offset significant cost inflation, such as commodities, freight and labor.
  • Energizer anticipates realizing the full benefit of price actions in the back half of FY22.
  • Energized backs its prior full-year guidance for sales growth of 5% to 7%, EPS of $3.30 to $3.50 and adjusted free cash flow at the low-end of previously stated range of $325M to $350M.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Read Energizer's recent earnings call transcript in which cost pressures are discussed.
