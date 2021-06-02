Brookfield offers C$19.75/share cash and stock deal for Inter Pipeline
Jun. 02, 2021 7:34 AM ETBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), IPPLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor69 Comments
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) says it will launch a "superior" revised cash and stock offer directly to Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) shareholders, valued at C$19.75/share.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) yesterday agreed to buy Inter Pipeline in an all-stock deal for ~C$8.3B, or C$19.45/share based on Pembina's closing price on May 31.
- Brookfield says the cash component of its offer represents 74% of the total consideration, compared to zero in the Pembina offer.
- Brookfield says it has received all regulatory and anti-trust approvals and can close as early as 10 business days from the filing date of this latest offer.
- Brookfield originally offered a C$16.50/share deal for Pembina in February, which was rejected pending a strategic review of alternatives.