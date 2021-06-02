Energizer to hike prices across its global battery business; reaffirms FY21 guidance
Jun. 02, 2021 7:36 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) plans to execute broad-based price increases across its global battery business, including its alkaline, lithium, carbon-zinc, and rechargeable products.
- The Company has notified customers in the U.S. and Canada of the increases, which are necessary to offset significant cost inflation, such as commodities, freight and labor.
- The Company will implement these actions through list price changes, which will be phased in throughout fiscal 2022
- Energizer reaffirms guidance for FY21, sees EPS of $3.30-3.50 vs. a consensus of $3.47; sees revenue growth of 5-7% y/y to $2.88-2.94 billion vs. $2.93 billion consensus.