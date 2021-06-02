Can-Fite to initiate mid-stage namodenoson NASH study
Jun. 02, 2021 7:43 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)CANFBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) has received clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health to commence a Phase IIb study of its drug candidate namodenoson in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The company now expects to commence enrollment in Q3 2021, ahead of the prior expected start date of Q4 2021.
- A prior Phase IIa clinical trial of namodenoson in the treatment of NASH met study endpoints showing anti-steatotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic effects.
- The Phase IIb trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in subjects with biopsy-confirmed NASH.
- The primary efficacy objective of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy of namodenoson as compared to placebo in 140 subjects, as determined by a histological endpoint.
- The company expects to expand the study at additional clinical sites in Europe.
- Shares up more than 6% premarket.