Can-Fite to initiate mid-stage namodenoson NASH study

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) has received clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health to commence a Phase IIb study of its drug candidate namodenoson in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The company now expects to commence enrollment in Q3 2021, ahead of the prior expected start date of Q4 2021.
  • A prior Phase IIa clinical trial of namodenoson in the treatment of NASH met study endpoints showing anti-steatotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic effects.
  • The Phase IIb trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in subjects with biopsy-confirmed NASH.
  • The primary efficacy objective of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy of namodenoson as compared to placebo in 140 subjects, as determined by a histological endpoint.
  • The company expects to expand the study at additional clinical sites in Europe.
  • Shares up more than 6% premarket.
