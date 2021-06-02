Skylight Health inks contract with Adagio Therapeutics for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 trial

  • Skylight Health (OTCQX:SHGFF) has signed a contract with Adagio Therapeutics to enroll patients into the Phase 2/3 trial evaluating monoclonal antibody, ADG20, designed to be a long-acting and broadly neutralizing antibody for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
  • The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, where participants will have a 50/50 chance of receiving either the monoclonal antibody, ADG20, or a placebo.
  • The primary endpoint is the proportion of participants with laboratory-confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 through Day 28 for the post-exposure cohort and through six months for the pre-exposure cohort.
  • About 100 clinics sites will participate internationally to enroll 6,400 participants for the trial, the company said.
  • Skylight Health will be compensated for all trial-related activities as part of the agreement with Adagio, with compensation tied directly to successfully enrolling and following research participants.
