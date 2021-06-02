Evercore ISI resumes PNC Financial coverage at Outperform on competitive stance
Jun. 02, 2021 7:49 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)PNCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari resumes coverage of PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) with an Outperform rating as he expects improving and above-peer returns, low risk profile, and solid long-term growth potential.
- Sets price target at $215; vs. average PT of $195.
- Sees PNC's competitive stance driving upside to the stock's valuation.
- "We also expect PNC’s returns to strengthen through 2021 & 2022 helped by NIM upside, ongoing efficiency gains, incremental credit leverage, BBVA accretion, and a resumption of share buybacks," Pancari writes.
- Evercore ISI had suspended coverage of PNC pending the close of its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares.
- Pancari's Outperform rating is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).