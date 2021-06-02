Hyzon Motors bags order for 70 hydrogen trucks for Austrian supermarket chain
Jun. 02, 2021 Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), HYZNW HYZN By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Ahead of public listing through Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB), Hyzon Motors has inked an agreement with JuVe Automotion GmbH for the sale of hydrogen fuel cell powered heavy duty trucks with initial delivery in 4Q21 and remaining over the course of three years.
- JuVe is a spin-off of the Austrian grocer MPREIS's hydrogen initiative, and will be supplying the trucks to MPREIS and other first movers in the hydrogen fuel cell space.
- The companies have also signed a letter of intent to collaborate on the H2Alpin feasibility study to demonstrate that fuel cell electric vehicles are suitable for the demands of alpine mobility, including steep grades and extreme weather conditions.