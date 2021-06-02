Southwestern Energy to buy gas producer Indigo in $2.7B deal
Jun. 02, 2021 8:01 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +1.7% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Haynesville shale producer Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7B.
- The deal will be comprised of $400M in cash, $1.6B in Southwestern shares and $700M of assumed 5.375% senior debt due 2029.
- Indigo is the third largest private natural gas producer in the U.S., currently producing 1B cf/day net.
- Southwestern says the acquisition increases projected cumulative free cash flow to $1.2B from 2021 to 2023, and expands 2022 estimated margins by 12% resulting from low cost access to premium markets in the growing Gulf Coast LNG corridor.
- On the acquired acreage, Southwestern expects to run a four-rig program in 2022, placing 30-40 wells to sales.
