Barclays bullish on Airbus amid A320 production hike plans
Jun. 02, 2021 8:02 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF)EADSF, EADSYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- "Airbus has now guided to firm production rates until mid-2023 on the A320 which are above pre-pandemic levels and the rate hike will continue in 2024 and 2025 in order to reach new delivery highs," Barclays wrote in a fresh research note.
- "Factoring this into our forecasts has driven a ~20% increase to our 2023 and 2024 EPS and FCF forecasts," added the firm, which has an Overweight rating on the stock.
- "We now expect Airbus's EPS to exceed its 2019 €6.07 peak by 2023. On higher forecasts, we raise our PT to €138."
- ADR shares (OTCPK:EADSF) have risen 11% to $133 over the last three sessions following news that the French planemaker would raise production of its A320 family of aircraft. Airbus would up the current rate of 40 jets per month - a third lower than when the pandemic hit in early 2020 - to 45 per month by the end of this year.