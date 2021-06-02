Lululemon called a post-COVID winner by BTIG just ahead of earnings report

Lululemon Athletica Store Launch
Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

  • BTIG thinks Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has seen remarkably consistent demand for its products pre-COVID, during COVID and will continue to see it post-COVID.
  • Looking at tomorrow's earnings report, analyst Camilo Lyon and team think Lululemon will post a strong quarter, but say the focus will be on the quarter-to-date commentary which should show the momentum from FQ1 has continued into FQ2.
  • The long-term view from BTIG on Lululemon's growth track is also positive.
  • "We believe LULU's 2023 CAGR targets (low-teens revenue growth with higher EPS growth) at its investor day remain achievable as well as its goals laid out in its 5-year plan, calling for the company to double sales in men’s and online, quadruple international sales, and continue double-digit growth in women’s and in North America," reads the bullish summary.
  • The firm keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon and price target of $434.
  • Lululemon heads into tomorrow's earnings report having recorded double beats (revenue and EPS) in 11 of the last 12 quarters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.