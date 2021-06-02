Lululemon called a post-COVID winner by BTIG just ahead of earnings report
Jun. 02, 2021 8:07 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BTIG thinks Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has seen remarkably consistent demand for its products pre-COVID, during COVID and will continue to see it post-COVID.
- Looking at tomorrow's earnings report, analyst Camilo Lyon and team think Lululemon will post a strong quarter, but say the focus will be on the quarter-to-date commentary which should show the momentum from FQ1 has continued into FQ2.
- The long-term view from BTIG on Lululemon's growth track is also positive.
- "We believe LULU's 2023 CAGR targets (low-teens revenue growth with higher EPS growth) at its investor day remain achievable as well as its goals laid out in its 5-year plan, calling for the company to double sales in men’s and online, quadruple international sales, and continue double-digit growth in women’s and in North America," reads the bullish summary.
- The firm keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon and price target of $434.
- Lululemon heads into tomorrow's earnings report having recorded double beats (revenue and EPS) in 11 of the last 12 quarters.