Metacrine completes enrollment in mid-stage NASH trial

  • Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) has completed enrollment for its Phase 2a trial evaluating MET409 in combination with empagliflozin (Jardiance), a sodium-glucose cotransport-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, in patients with type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The company plans to report topline data from the study in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Phase 2a study is a 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity, as measured by reductions in liver fat content with magnetic resonance imaging-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), of MET409 (50 mg) and empagliflozin (10 mg) vs individual monotherapy components and placebo.
