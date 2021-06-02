Dogecoin surges ahead of trading on Coinbase Pro platform
Jun. 02, 2021 8:59 AM ET
- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) jumps 37% to 43 cents after Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) adds the meme-inspired altcoin to its professional trading platform.
- "Starting immediately, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of Doge to Coinbase Pro," Coinbase said in its blog.
- Trading will begin on or after 9AM Pacific Time on Thursday, June 3, if liquidity conditions are met.
- After about a month of cryptocurrency being listed on Coinbase Pro, Coinbase typically adds that crypto to their retail platform, according to Coindesk.
- "Doge is not yet available on Coinbase.com or via our consumer mobile apps," Coinbase said. "We will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added."
