Dogecoin surges ahead of trading on Coinbase Pro platform

  • Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) jumps 37% to 43 cents after Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) adds the meme-inspired altcoin to its professional trading platform.
  • "Starting immediately, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of Doge to Coinbase Pro," Coinbase said in its blog.
  • Trading will begin on or after 9AM Pacific Time on Thursday, June 3, if liquidity conditions are met.
  • After about a month of cryptocurrency being listed on Coinbase Pro, Coinbase typically adds that crypto to their retail platform, according to Coindesk.
  • "Doge is not yet available on Coinbase.com or via our consumer mobile apps," Coinbase said. "We will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added."
  • SA contributor The Asian Investor makes the case that Dogecoin's market capitalization isn't sustainable.
