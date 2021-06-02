Sanderson Farms clipped by Barclays after new plant pause

Jun. 02, 2021 8:41 AM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Barclays lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to an Equal Weight rating after having it slotted at Overweight.
  • The firm turns cautious after noting that Sanderson Farms put a new facility on hold with constructions costs high. That facility was seen as needed to justify the higher rating with Sanderson Farms earnings results called near a peak.
  • Barclays assigns a price target of $175 to SAFM. An upside case PT of $242 assumes a 10.5% long-term EBIT margin in comparison to the base case 7.5% EBIT margin assumption.
  • Shares of Sanderson Farms are up 25.65% YTD and traded as high as $177.48 last month.
  • Read Sanderson Farms' recent earnings call transcript to see how management described the growth track for the company.
