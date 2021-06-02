Apple loses self-driving car execs even as plans move forward
Jun. 02, 2021 Apple Inc. (AAPL)
- So far this year Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has lost at least three members of its management team working on creating an autonomous vehicle, according to Bloomberg.
- The most recent was this week when Dave Scott, who was leading the teams working on robotics in relation to the car, left to become the CEO at medtech firm Hyperfine.
- Apple's car project has a long history of fits and starts and is not expected to produce a vehicle for the market for several years. However, Apple is still recruiting engineers and managers for the ambitious self-driving car project. The company could also announce new partnerships for the endeavor.
- Shares of Apple are up 0.14% premarket to $124.45.
