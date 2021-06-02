Cornerstone OnDemand gains after holder Clearlake Capital discloses 8.3% activist stake (update)

Jun. 02, 2021 9:06 AM ETCornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)CSODBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Update 9:43am: Adds share price.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) rose 4% after holder Clearlake Capital disclosed an 8.3% stake in a activist 13D filing.
  • Clearlake initially acquired CSOD stock for investment purposes, but based on current market conditions the firm is evaluating alternatives for its investment and potential future investment in the company.
  • Clearlake has engaged or may engage in communications with the company's management and board to review strategic alternatives and other opportunities to increase shareholder value.
  • CSOD didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Last month, Cornerstone OnDemand EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue.
