Cornerstone OnDemand gains after holder Clearlake Capital discloses 8.3% activist stake (update)
Jun. 02, 2021 9:06 AM ETCornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)CSODBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 9:43am: Adds share price.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) rose 4% after holder Clearlake Capital disclosed an 8.3% stake in a activist 13D filing.
- Clearlake initially acquired CSOD stock for investment purposes, but based on current market conditions the firm is evaluating alternatives for its investment and potential future investment in the company.
- Clearlake has engaged or may engage in communications with the company's management and board to review strategic alternatives and other opportunities to increase shareholder value.
- CSOD didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha request for comment.
