Bragg Gaming acquires content developer, Wild Streak Gaming

Jun. 02, 2021 9:12 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bragg Gaming (OTCQX:BRGGD) acquired Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming, content creation studio with a portfolio of 39 premium casino slot titles supported across online and land-based applications.
  • The agreement acquired all of the outstanding membership interests of Wild Streak in a cash and stock transaction for a purchase price of ~$30M.
  • Post the transaction, the sellers of Wild Streak received $10M in cash at closing and will receive $20M worth shares of Bragg in the upcoming three years, subject to acceleration in the event of a change of control.
  • Transaction serves to advance Bragg's acquisition strategy by increasing its ability to distribute and develop high-quality online casino content to the U.S. market in-house.
  • In FY20, Wild Streak reported $1.05M in revenue and $233K of EBITDA and $487K in revenue and $241K of EBITDA in 1Q21.
  • "We expect this Transaction to be materially enhancing to both revenue and EBITDA in the first full year of ownership, as well as strategically compelling," CEO Richard Carter commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.