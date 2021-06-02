Bragg Gaming acquires content developer, Wild Streak Gaming
Jun. 02, 2021 9:12 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bragg Gaming (OTCQX:BRGGD) acquired Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming, content creation studio with a portfolio of 39 premium casino slot titles supported across online and land-based applications.
- The agreement acquired all of the outstanding membership interests of Wild Streak in a cash and stock transaction for a purchase price of ~$30M.
- Post the transaction, the sellers of Wild Streak received $10M in cash at closing and will receive $20M worth shares of Bragg in the upcoming three years, subject to acceleration in the event of a change of control.
- Transaction serves to advance Bragg's acquisition strategy by increasing its ability to distribute and develop high-quality online casino content to the U.S. market in-house.
- In FY20, Wild Streak reported $1.05M in revenue and $233K of EBITDA and $487K in revenue and $241K of EBITDA in 1Q21.
- "We expect this Transaction to be materially enhancing to both revenue and EBITDA in the first full year of ownership, as well as strategically compelling," CEO Richard Carter commented.