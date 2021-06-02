Orbit International to recommence stock repurchase program

Jun. 02, 2021 9:12 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)ORBTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Based on the improved outlook regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued stability of its financial condition, the Board of Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) has authorized to recommence its share repurchase program with an approval to purchase up to $0.6M of its common shares.
  • The Co. is in the process of increasing the amount to $0.85M in connection with the extension of its line of credit agreement with its primary lender.
  • The Co. expects to have the extension completed by the end of the current second quarter.
