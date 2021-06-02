Exela pops as Cantor analyst sees improving fundamentals, upside potential

Jun. 02, 2021 9:16 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) +7% pre-market after Cantor initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and $4 price target, saying the stock is at a growth inflection point, which investors appear to be overlooking until the company fixes its capital structure.
  • Exela has scope to accelerate revenue growth to ~7% annually in 2022 from 1% in 2020, with gross margin expansion to 35% from 21%, says Cantor analyst Josh Siegler, who sees the company improving its capital structure through equity issuance, debt refinance and asset sales.
  • Exela has potential for a turnaround story, but its weak balance sheet with high debt levels may limit upside in the stock, BOOX Research writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
