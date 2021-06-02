Outset Medical inks multi-year sales agreement with Satellite Healthcare
Jun. 02, 2021 Outset Medical, Inc. (OM)
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) along with national not-for-profit kidney care company, Satellite Healthcare announced a joint effort for driving home hemodialysis adoption within the latter's nationwide network of dialysis centers.
- Under the multi-year sales agreement, Satellite Healthcare will purchase and utilize Tablo systems for home hemodialysis.
- Also, the companies will collaborate on education and training initiatives to boost patient awareness and adoption of home dialysis options.
- "Outset was founded on the principle that patients should be empowered to control when, where and how they dialyze. We have always believed that dialyzing at home is vital to restoring identity, autonomy and a sense of self-worth for those managing kidney disease," CEO Leslie Trigg commented.