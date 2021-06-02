ArcBest's May daily billed revenue rises 40% YOY
Jun. 02, 2021 4:32 PM ETARCBBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Logistics provider ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) said that under its asset-based operating segment, total daily billed revenue increased about 40% YOY for May 2021, compared to May 2020, and 3% sequentially from April 2021.
- The company's total tonnage/day rose about 21% year over year, and 0.5% sequentially.
- ArcBest said that April 2021 tonnage trends were the best in the past 10 years and impacted the sequential comparison to May 2021. Customer demand continued to improve and tonnage generated from published LTL-rated customers increased from April to May.
- The total billed revenue/CWT increased about 16% including higher fuel surcharge, compared to a total revenue/CWT decrease of 4.6% in May 2020.
- The company noted that sequential increase in billed revenue/CWT from April to May was the best in the past 10 years, driven by higher prices with core and transactional business, changes in business mix and freight profile, and higher fuel surcharges.
- Meanwhile, total billed revenue/shipment rose about 26% YOY in May 2021, and saw a rise of 6.5% compared to April 2021.
- Under the company's asset-light ArcBest segment, not including FleetNet, total revenue per day increased about 91% for May 2021, compared to May 2020.
- The company also noted that purchased transportation expense rose about 93% YOY in May 2021.
- Purchased transportation expense represented about 84.5% of revenues in May 2021 compared to 83.5% in May 2020 per day.
- The company had generated revenues of $829.2M for the first quarter ended March 31, compared to $701.3M in the same period a year ago.