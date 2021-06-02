ETFs near inflows of $400B for 2021, more than tripling from year ago

  • Exchange traded fund investor flows continued their record pace through the month of May. May brought in +$66.5B in ETF inflows, bringing the year-to-date total inflows to +$394.8B.
  • So far, in 2021, the rate of inflows that exchange traded funds are witnessing is more than three-fold that 2020 saw. At the end of May in 2020, investors saw ETF inflows of +$121.1B, $273.7B less than 2021.
  • Exchange traded funds are on pace to shatter their previous yearly inflow record of +$507.4B and have a shot at toppling the +$1T mark. Of all the ETFs offered to investors, there are a handful that were the top attractors of fund flows through the course of May.
  • The following funds each attracted over +$2B in the month of May: (NYSEARCA:VOO) +$3.78B, (NYSEARCA:VTI) +$2.65B, (BATS:IEFA) +$2.63B and (NYSEARCA:VTV) +$2.11B.
  • From a year-to-date standpoint, the exchange traded funds that have witnessed the most significant inflows are as follows: VOO +$24.15B, VTI +$16.66B, (NYSEARCA:XLF) +11.17B, and (NYSEARCA:IVV) +$10.91B.
  • See the year-to-date performance of the above ETFs:
  • VOO: +12.26%, VTI: +12.09%, IEFA: +11.54%, VTV: +17.76%, XLF +29.65%, and IVV +12.24%.
  • All data is per etf.com.
  • The financial sector continues to soar as XLF hit all-time trading highs on Tuesday.
