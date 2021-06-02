Vivopower inks $58M distribution deal for Tembo e-LV

  • Tembo e-LV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower International (VVPR +5.3%) proposes agreement with Arctic Trucks to to purchase 800 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through December 2026.
  • Arctic Trucks specializes in re-engineering and conversion of four-wheel drive vehicles for extreme conditions.
  • These orders could be worth an estimated $58M in total value over the life of the proposed agreement.
  • The proposed agreement will be finalized before June 30, 2021.
  • Upon completion, Arctic Trucks would commit to purchase 800 electric light vehicle conversion kits from Tembo e-LV over the next five and a half years.
  • This agreement would mark company’s third major distribution deal in 2021 for Tembo e-LVs across three continents.
  • Previously: VivoPower proposes $120M distribution agreement for Tembo electric light vehicles in Canada (May 19)
