Novartis' Kisqali shows long-term survival benefit in metastatic breast cancer
Jun. 02, 2021 10:06 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Kisqali (ribociclib) demonstrated long-term overall survival benefit in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
- The company released data from an additional 16.9 months of follow-up in a phase 3 trial evaluating Kisqali + fulvestrant vs. fulvestrant alone as a first or second-line therapy.
- An analysis showed that over more than four years, Kisqali + fulvestrant continued to demonstrate clinically relevant overall survival ("OS") benefit of more than a year compared with fulvestrant alone.
- After a median follow-up of 56.3 months, median OS for patients ton Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant was 53.7 months vs. 41.5 months for fulvestrant alone.
- The data will be presented at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") annual meeting.
